HOUSTON, Texas - Val Jean (Mildenstein) Hide of Houston, Texas, was born on Aug. 18, 1934, in Grand Island to Elsie and Kermit Mildenstein. She was raised in Grand Island and attended Grand Island High School. After marriage she first lived in Fort Worth, then moved to Houston. She passed away peacefully and quickly in hospice with her family present on March 4, 2023.

She graduated from Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, followed by a graduate degree in Medical Record Science from St. Joseph School of Medical Record Administration in Houston. She then obtained a B.A. degree from Sacred Heart Dominican College in Houston. She also attended graduate school at the University of Texas Health Science Administration and School of Public Health.

After completing her education, she developed her independent consulting firm - Val Jean Hide Medical Records Consultants - her lifelong career. She was appointed by the governor of Texas to the Texas Statewide Health Coordinating Council and was on the boards of the Texas Medical Records Association and the Advisory Board for Medical Records at St. Joseph Hospital, as well as numerous other associations. She was a member of Who's Who International and the National Honor Society. She was an active lecturer and coordinator in multiple meetings and training programs on a state and national level. She was a Diplomat of the American Board of Quality Assurance and Utilization Review for Physicians.

Additionally, she was a professional model, a Texas Real Estate broker, a licensed Texas Nursing Home Administrator, and a Registered Record Administrator.

She loved traveling, adding Europe, the Far East, Pacific and Middle East to her itineraries. Affectionately known to her many friends as “Miss Sparkles” she thrived on fashion with sparkling clothes and accessories. She embraced the camaraderie of everyone she met, enchanting every room or social event.

Val Jean is survived by her daughters, Cindy Hide and Stephanie Hide; her grandchildren, Carlo Pittaluga and Francesca (Pittaluga) Moyer, and a great-grandchild, Matilda (Tilly) Pittaluga. She is also survived by one brother, Dr. Randall Reher; and two cousins, Wayne and Kermit Goettsche.

She spent the last few years of her life with her dearest friends at The Tradition Buffalo Speedway Houston, Texas which she described as “paradise” and her friends as God's gift to her. She will be missed dearly by her family and friends.

A Celebration of Life service was held March 8, 2023 at The Traditions Buffalo Speedway, Houston, Texas. Interment will be held at a later date in Grand Island (Nebraska) Cemetery.