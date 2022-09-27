Vera Reichert, 104

SUTTON — Vera Reichert, 104, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Hillcrest View Assisted Living in Sutton.

Interment will be at 9: 30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Sutton Cemetery. Memorial services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 1 at Hope Reformed Church in Sutton with the Rev. Scott Henry officiating.

Visitation will be from 1 to 8 p.m. on Friday with the family present from 5 to 7 p.m., at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family to be designated later.

Vera was born Jan. 16, 1918, to Arthur W. and Sophia (Ulmer) Roemmich. On April 5, 1938, she was united in marriage to Vern H. Reichert and to this union eight children were born.

Vera had a love for sewing and quilting and made it her lifelong hobby. She spent most of her life farming with Vern. They retired from the farm in 1964 and moved to Sutton, where Vera had resided since. Vera was employed at the Sutton Community Home, Sutton Bakery, and owned a dress shop in Sutton for many years. She was also active in her church, teaching Sunday School for many years, janitor work, teaching Vacation Bible School, and active with the Ladies Aid Group.

Vera is survived by her son, Alvin (Doris) Reichert; son, Jerald (Connie) Reichert; son, Richard (Shirley) Reichert; daughter, Karen (Keith) Emmelkamp; son, Gene (Lois) Reichert; brother, Arthur (Ruth) Roemmich; 22 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Vera was preceded in death by her husband, Vern; sons, Duane and Lawrence; daughter, Joanne Roberts; and granddaughter, Jacque Wolfe.