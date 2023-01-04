Vera Thiem

LINCOLN — Vera Belle Thiem (Brengelman) of Lincoln, died on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at The Independence House in Lincoln.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7 at Trinity United Methodist Church in Grand Island with the Rev. Kelly Karges officiating. Burial will be in the Grand Island Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday Jan. 6 at Apfel Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Trinity United Methodist Church for kitchen renovation.

She was born June 6, 1926, at Albion (Boone County), the daughter of Ernest and Bessie (Clark) Brengelman. She grew up on a farm northwest of Albion and received her education at Boone County District 13, graduating from Albion High School in 1943. She was united in marriage to Gerald Thiem on July 19, 1946 at Norfolk. After which, the couple lived in Kearney, Hastings, Grand Island, and in Hobbs, N.M. She retired from the City of Grand Island Public Works Dept. in 1992.

She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Prairie Pioneer Genealogy Society and Grand Island Amateur Radio Society. She enjoyed crocheting, crossword and wordsearch puzzles.

Those left to cherish her memory are children, Rhonda Carlson of Sonora, Calif., G. Lynn (Laurie) Thiem of Lincoln, Tim (Liz) Thiem of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Gail (Don) Ingledew of Fairmont, Minn; 13 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; sisters, Bette (Harold) Staub of Waterloo, Jeanne (Lanny) Young of Albion; brother, Richard (Karen) Brengelman of Leawood, Kan; sister-in-law, Betty Brengelman of Waterloo; and brother-in-law, Paul Bisel of Greeley, Colo.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Thiem; brothers, Virgil and Robert; sisters, Anna Marie Brengelman, Donna Malone, and Lois Bisel.