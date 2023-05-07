Vernon Emry Erikson, 97

KEARNEY — Vernon Emry Erikson, 97, of Kearney, beloved husband of Linda, went to his heavenly home April 16, 2023, after a short stay in the Central Nebraska Veteran’s Home in Kearney.

Vernon was born to Gustaf Ivar Erikson and Mamie Helen (Emry) Erikson on Dec. 14, 1925, at Comstock.

Vernon attended school in Comstock until he entered the Navy in January 1943 as a high school senior. He served in World War II on the USS New Mexico, being honorably discharged four years later, on March 23, 1946. Vernon was one of a dwindling number of World War II veterans.

Vernon and Evelyn Treptow were married shortly after his military discharge and had two daughters.

Vernon and Linda Penny were united in marriage on Jan. 1, 1972, at Taylor and enjoyed 51 years together. They farmed in Custer and Valley counties until their retirement.

Vernon loved farming, hunting and fishing. He dearly loved training and hunting with his dogs and was a hunting guide on many occasions with family and friends. Some of his favorite hunting and fishing spots were in Mexico and Canada.

He was involved with the One Box Pheasant Hunt in its early years. He hunted with the Blue Angels and governors’ teams from other states and received many trophies for his German Shorthair field trial dogs.

He enjoyed telling everyone stories about his time in the Navy during World War II, his years farming and his hunting and fishing trips. And some of those stories were actually true!

He and Linda made many friends while living in their homes in Comstock, Broken Bow and Kearney. Vernon and Linda also enjoyed “going south” in the colder months, traveling in their motor home.

Vernon will be dearly missed by his wife, Linda of Kearney; daughters Robin (David) Hoffman of Babcock Ranch, Florida, and Roxann Ellison of Broken Bow; a brother, David Erikson of Arizona; two sisters, Karen Waldmann of Phoenix, Arizona, and Sharon (Loyd) Arends of Grand Island; a sister-in-law, Rosemary Nelson of Sargent; two brothers-in-law, Colin (Cherie) Penny of Sargent and Leon (Linda) Penny of Tryon; his grandchildren, Tracy Hovie and Trent (Kristi) Hovie, Christopher (Suzanne) Ellison, Cameron Ellison, Christina Ellison and Chelsea (Matt) Boring; nine great-grandchildren; and many other cherished family members and friends.

Vernon was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Eric Erikson; brothers-in-law, Larry Waldmann, Robert Nelson, Dan Setlik and Wayne “Bub” Penny; sisters-in-law, Wilma Erikson and Marie Erikson; and four nephews, Tim Erikson, Gail Erikson, Gene Dainton and Brian Burt.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 16, at First United Methodist Church, 4500 Linden Drive, Kearney. Following a luncheon at the church, interment will be at 2 p.m. in the Douglas Grove Cemetery in Comstock, with military honors provided by the Kearney American Legion Post #52, Kearney VFW Post #759 and Comstock Rogers C. West Post #220 in conjunction with the U.S. Navy Funeral Honors Team.

Memorials are suggested to Kearney American Legion or to the Comstock Den.

Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.