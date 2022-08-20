Veronica McWilliams, 70
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Veronica McWilliams, AKA “Bonnie” to her childhood friends, ran to the open arms of her Heavenly Father on Aug. 8, 2022, in San Antonio, Texas at the age of 70.
A memorial service is pending. In lieu of flowers, please commit a random act of kindness to a stranger when you feel her nudge you.
Veronica was a Yankton, Sioux Native born in the spring of 1952, later adopted in Nebraska. Veronica grew up in Grand Island where she would eventually be blessed with three children (who would increase her prayer frequency). She was a Christian and a gifted artist who taught herself many different crafts with a Native American focus, some of which were donated to museums or sold at gift shops. As she learned about her Lakota culture, she loved to share it with others. She was best known for her laugh, infectious smile, and love of animals. Most important to Veronica were her grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, John, Nicole, and Aaron as well as nine grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and friends who she called family.
Veronica was preceded in death by her father, John Liss; her mother, Helen; and her brother, William.