Veronica McWilliams

Veronica was a Yankton, Sioux Native born in the spring of 1952, later adopted in Nebraska. Veronica grew up in Grand Island where she would eventually be blessed with three children (who would increase her prayer frequency). She was a Christian and a gifted artist who taught herself many different crafts with a Native American focus, some of which were donated to museums or sold at gift shops. As she learned about her Lakota culture, she loved to share it with others. She was best known for her laugh, infectious smile, and love of animals. Most important to Veronica were her grandchildren.