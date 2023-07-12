Vicki L. Simonson, 71

PALMER — Vicki L. Simonson, a cherished wife, mother, grandmother, and dedicated educator, peacefully passed away at age 71 on July 10, 2023, at Bickford of Grand Island Assisted Living, with her beloved family by her side.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 14, at Zion Lutheran Church at Worms. The Rev. Craig Niemeier will officiate. In celebration of Vicki’s unwavering support for the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Palmer Tigers, attendees are kindly requested to wear Husker and Palmer Tiger gear to the service.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Peters Funeral Home in St. Paul.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul is entrusted with arrangements after her passing.

Vicki was born September 11, 1951, to Victor and Jocelyn Hiett Nicholas in Palmer, Nebraska. She was the third of five children and grew up on a farm after her family moved there when she was just a toddler. Vicki completed her education at Palmer High School in 1969 and further pursued her passion for learning at Peru State College. In 1972, she proudly graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a degree in education. Shortly after college graduation, Vicki returned to her hometown to marry her high school sweetheart, Ron. They settled at the family farm and were blessed with three loving sons, and a marriage that spanned five decades.

Vicki dedicated over 35 years of her life to teaching, with the last 30 years spent inspiring and educating students in Palmer. Alongside her teaching responsibilities, she coached boys’ golf for many years and contributed her talents to school plays.

Outside of her professional life, Vicki had many interests and hobbies that brought her joy. During summer breaks, she loved cruising around in her convertible, and escaping to her cabin at Sherman Lake. Vicki had a knack for fishing and frequently out-fished Ron, much to her delight. She enjoyed golfing with her friends which included playing in numerous leagues and trips to Arizona and Las Vegas.

In the fall, Vicki would make her way to Lincoln, proudly donning red attire and passionately cheering for the Husker volleyball team. Ron and Vicki shared a mutual love for travel. They saw Brooks and Dunn in Las Vegas, and their most cherished adventure was a 14-day sightseeing trip to China.

Vicki also treasured the moments spent with her granddaughters; her specialty was baking chocolate chip cookies with them. Vicki’s hospitality was legendary: friends and guests could always count on Mickey Mouse waffles for breakfast and her famous burnt garlic bread for dinner.

Vicki will be remembered for her unwavering dedication to her family, passion for education, and zest for life. She will be deeply missed by those who love her and leaves behind a legacy of cherished memories.

Vicki is survived by her husband of 50 years, Ron Simonson; three sons and their families, Nic and Kori Simonson of O’Neill, and their daughters Reese, Rowan, Lexi, Brinle and Addyson; Max and Maggi Simonson of Grand Island, and their two daughters Maisy and Cora Belle; and Mark and Tom Simonson of Lincoln. She is also survived by her brothers, Greg Nicholas of Kearney, and Bob Nicholas of Palmer; a sister Mary (Leland) Studley of Grand Island; a sister-in-law, Carol Wegner of Palmer; her father-in-law, Barney O’Hern of Palmer; brothers- and sisters in laws, Kathy Wegner, Shelley (Dwight) Pflipsen, Randy (Monica) Simonson, Bryan (Lynn) Simonson, and Michael O’Hern; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.

Vicki was preceded in death by her parents; a brother Jim Nicholas; her mother-in-law, Maxine O’Hern; a brother-in-law, Doug Wegner; three sisters-in-law, Margaret Nicholas, Lanette Nicholas, and Mary Beth O’Hern; and her “fourth brother,” Jack Wegner.

May Vicki’s spirit find solace in the embrace of eternal love and may her light shine brightly in our hearts.

