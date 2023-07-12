Vickie D. McCarthy, 69

GRAND ISLAND — Vickie D. McCarthy, 69, of Grand Island, passed away Monday, July 10, 2023.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 14, 2023, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Broken Bow.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at All Faiths Funeral Home.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements; memorials are suggested to the Cancer Society.

Vickie was born on July 2, 1954, in Denver, Colorado, the daughter of Nellie “Hank” Baugh and Roxie Crum. She grew up near Denver where she met her husband.

On July 12, 1972, she married Charles Michael “Mike” McCarthy; they made their home in Wray, Colorado, where they raised their daughters.

Vickie worked various jobs in Wray. After Mike’s passing in 2006, she moved to Grand Island to be near her daughters. She was employed at Skagway until the store closed.

Vickie enjoyed playing cards, watching movies and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughters, Cherrie (Todd) Whittemore of Ozark Missouri, Crystal (Joe) Johnson of Grand Island, and Tammy McCarthy (Josh Jordan) of Grand Island; grandchildren, Brandi, Bailey and Bree Whittemore, and Derrick and Zachary Johnson; her brothers, Mike (Marlene) Baugh of Hotchkiss, Colorado, and David Baugh of Denver; several nieces and nephews and extended family and friends.

Vickie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Mike; two brothers, Greg and Gary Crum; a sister-in-law, Doe Stivers; her mother-in-law, Alice McCarthy; and two brothers-in-law, Richard and Patrick McCarthy.