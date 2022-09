Victor Goerl, 95

Victor E. Goerl, 95, of Grand Island died Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at Bickford of Grand Island.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Libory's Catholic Church in St. Libory. The Rev. Sidney B. Bruggeman will celebrate the Mass. Burial will be at 2 p.m. at the Calvary Cemetery in Clarks.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the church, with a 7 p.m. Rosary.

Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family.

