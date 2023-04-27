Victor Van Hoffer, 96

Victor Van Hoffer, 96, of Grand Island, passed away Friday, April 21, 2023, at his home with his family close by his side.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 19, 2023, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate. Interment will be at a later date in the Bureau Cemetery in Pierce Chapel.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Memorials can be sent to the family for designations to the Grand Island Senior Center which was their café and social hub for many years.

Vic was born on March 22, 1927, to Van James and Viola (Wilcox) Hoffer near Clarks, Nebraska. Vic grew up on a farm south of Clarks and attended Old District 60 and Clarks Public School through the eighth grade.

At the age of 95, he could still recite the preamble to the Constitution, due to some chalkboard discipline by a strict Clarks Public School teacher after he had mistreated a schoolhouse door.

With the untimely death of his mother, Viola, at age 39, he went to work as a farm hand a few years later. Vic had many stories about farming with horses and picking corn by hand, which he was very good at. “A lot of good that did me,” he used to quip.

Vic worked for his uncle, friends, and family until he met and married Nona Lavonne Church of Silver Creek. They were married on Christmas Eve 1949 in the Parsonage in Silver Creek. The couple lived in Silver Creek, Clarks and Central City. Vic did a stint with the Union Pacific Railroad and the Finn Sheep Ranch. He and Nona worked together at the Central City Cold Storage Plant. He had many chicken stories and still remembered all the employees who were with them making 92 cents an hour.

Vic and Nona had two sons; Allen in 1955 and Mike in 1957. Their little family lived on two different Prairie Island farms less than a mile apart while the boys were growing up. Vic raised cattle, hogs, and a host of other farm animals. They milked cows and put-up tons of prairie hay as well.

They moved off the farm into Clarks while Vic custom bailed hay for a living. Later he and Nona moved to Hordville, where he worked at the Coop Elevator until his retirement in 1989. Vic took an interest in buying and selling antiques for many years until failing eyesight made that impossible.

The couple’s final move brought them to Grand Island where Vic adjusted to “city life” by making friends and hunting out many garage sales and auctions. Vic was a library and museum wrapped up in one, who prided himself by remembering old friends and family histories. He had a wealth of funny sayings and comical stories. He loved animals and birds, dotting on his pets and visitors to his backyard bird feeders.

Those left behind to cherish the memories of a life well lived include his wife, Nona; two sons, Allen (Linda) Hoffer of Grand Island, and Mike (Mari) Hoffer of Clarks; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Silas and Carl; and two sisters, Jessie and Iola.