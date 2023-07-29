Violet J. Sorensen, 94

LINCOLN — Violet J. (Lautenschlager) Sorensen, 94, of Lincoln, Nebraska, passed away July 25, 2023.

She was born June 13, 1929, in Franklin, California, to Jacob and Susie (Schuh) Derheim.

Violet retired in 1980 after 20 years with Orthopedic & Surgical Supplies. She was a member of the United Lutheran Church in Lincoln, past member of the Eastern Star, a Charter member of League of Women’s Voters in Grand Island, past member of Unicameral Ladies Association, Beatrice Quilters in Beatrice, Nebraska, and former Boy Scouts Den Mother.

Violet and her first husband, Sen. Marvin Lautenschlager, lived in Grand Island, when he was killed in a plane crash in 1968.

Family members include her daughters, Beverly (Gerald) Helzer of Kearney, Nebraska, and Joanne (John) Vopalensky of Placentia, California; sons, Warren (Betty) Lautenschlager of Mesa, Arizona, and Kenny (Barbara) Lautenschlager of Valley, Nebraska; stepsons, Timothy (Janet) Sorensen of Elmwood, Nebraska, and Paul (Barbara) Sorensen of Lincoln; stepdaughters, Diane (Ted) Johnson, of Raymond, Nebraska, Deborah “Debbie” (Terry) Larsen of Grand Island, and Elizabeth “Beth” Sorensen of Lincoln; 17 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands, Sen. Marvin Lautenschlager and Glenn Sorensen; a son, Norman Lautenschlager; a sister, Bernice Weber; and a great-grandson, Jaxson Matulka.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, August 3, 2023, at Peace Lutheran Church, 1710 N. North Road in Grand Island. Interment will be in the Grand Island Cemetery following the funeral service.

Visitation will be from noon to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, with family present from 6 to 7:30 p.m., at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 O St., in Lincoln.

Memorials to United Lutheran Church, 5945 Fremont St., Lincoln, NE 68507.

Condolences online at Roperandsons.com