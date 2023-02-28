Violet June Morrow, 92, of Grand Island, NE passed away on Friday, February 24, 2023 at the Good Samaritan Society in Grand Island.

Memorial services will be at 10:30 AM Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Apfel Funeral Home with Reverend Jim Hammond officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Grand Island City Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Cancer Research. Apfel Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Violet was born on September 19, 1930 in Grand Island, NE to Samuel and Pearl (Madison) McDonald. She grew up in Scotia, NE and graduated from Scotia High School in 1947.

She was united in marriage to Bernard Morrow on March 10, 1950 in Franklin, NE. The couple made their home in Grand Island where she worked at the Veterans Home, Lutheran Hospital and later at St. Francis Hospital before her retirement in 1999.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church. She enjoyed bird watching, her puppies, reading, and country music. She especially loved being with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is survived by her son, Bernard Morrow, Jr. of Grand Island; son-in-law, Jerry Krohn of Grand Island; grandchildren, Robin Krohn and Crystal Krohn; great grandchildren, Shelby Griffin and Kira; great great grandchildren, Ellie, Sebastian, Josie, Erix, Scarlet, Preston, Clayton, and Draven; brother, Gerald McDonald of Cherokee, IA; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Pearl McDonald; husband, Bernard Morrow, Sr.; daughter, Dixie Krohn; sister, Luella (Elmer) Kearns, and brothers, Lyle (Wilma) McDonald and Dallas (Evelyn) McDonald.

