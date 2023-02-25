Virgil Metz, 69

Virgil Lloyd Metz was born Jan. 9, 1954 and passed away on Feb. 16, 2023 in Grand Island.

He was a veteran serving during the Vietnam war in the U.S. Navy. He was a master carpenter until he retired 2021.

Virgil was the father of three children, Tracy Swift of Cloudcroft, N.M., Misty Metz of Colorado, and Jason Carl Metz.

His extended family includes three sisters and a brother, Sharon Tellez of Union, Norman Fritz of Palmer, Karrie Butcher of Aloca, Tenn., and Queena Carter of Blanchard, Okla.

Virgil is proceeded in death by his father, Lloyd Carl Metz; his mother, Ada Metz, and his son, Jason Carl Metz.

Virgil leaves behind many good friends and lots of good memories.