Virginia Ayala, 95
Virginia Lee Ayala, 95, of Grand Island, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 at All Faiths Funeral Home. The Rev. Andrew Springer will officiate. Livestreaming of the service will be available on Virginia's obituary page at www.giallfaiths.com. Her ashes will be placed in the First Presbyterian Church of Grand Island's columbarium at the conclusion of the service.
There will be no visitation. Memorials are suggested to either St. Jude Children's Hospital or the Salvation Army. More details will appear later.