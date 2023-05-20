Virginia B. Graham, 99

GRAND ISLAND — Virginia B. Graham, 99, of Grand Island, passed away Thursday, May 18, 2023.

A Celebration of Life Service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 23, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. Burial will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery.

Family will be greeting friends an hour before the service.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.

Virginia Berniece was born July 2, 1923, to Freeman and Mary (Bruner) Custard in Bartlett, Nebraska. She attended Bartlett Grade School and graduated from Wheeler County High School in 1941 with an Elementary Teaching Certificate. She taught one year at a rural school in Wheeler County. World War II had just begun, so she moved to Omaha in 1942. She was employed by the Glen L. Martin Company, working on airplanes, including the Boeing B-29 bomber plane.

She married Delbert Prickett on March 20, 1943, at the Omaha Presbyterian Church. They lived in Omaha until the war ended, when they moved to a farm near Primrose. They purchased Delbert’s homeplace, living there until retirement in 1987. They were blessed with three daughters, Judi, Connie, and Deb.

Virginia decided to return to teaching and get a degree in elementary education. She began by correspondence off campus courses and attended summer school at Kearney State College. She graduated from Kearney State College in 1970 with a degree in elementary education. She taught for 31 years. For the last 17 years of her career, she taught in Bartlett Grade School, the same school she attended as a child.

By the fall of 1987, Delbert and Virginia decided to retire. They sold the farm and moved to Grand Island to be near their children and grandchildren. However, their retirement together was brief as Delbert passed away on June 7, 1988. They were married for 45 years.

During her retirement, Virginia volunteered at a Christian school and at the Crisis Center. She was an Admiral in the Navy of the Great State of Nebraska. Virginia enjoyed reading, sewing, crocheting, and baking birthday cakes and pies for her children, grandchildren, friends, and neighbors.

Later Virginia met Louis (Bob) Graham, a retired teacher from Hastings. They were married on January 2, 1991. Together, they enjoyed gardening, taking care of their flowers, and traveling. They traveled to every state in the Union and Canada.

Bob passed away on August 17, 2014. They were married for 23 years.

Those left to cherish Virginia’s memory include her children, Judi (Bernie) Raiter of Grand Island, Connie McClure of York, and Deb (Terry) Osborn of Lincoln; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Delbert and Bob; four brothers, Edgar, Bill, Phil, and Dan; an infant brother; two sisters, Sarah and Louise; and two infant sisters.