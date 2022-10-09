Virginia Carlisle, 83

ROCHESTER, Mich. — Virginia ‘Ginny' Carlisle, 83, died Sept. 10, 2022, in Rochester, Mich. at the Pameroy Assisted Living facility.

Virginia was born July 25, 1939 in Grand Islandto Carl (Chick) Meinke and Florence (Luebbe) Meinke. She attended Grand Island Senior High School graduating in 1957 and was a member of Trinity Methodist Church where she was married.

Virginia moved to Michigan shortly thereafter where she spent the remainder of her life. She earned a BA and had a successful career as a corporate recruiter.

She enjoyed visiting family and friends in Grand Island, family reunions, and spending time at the family cabin at Johnson's Lake. Her pride and joy was her son, Greg Carlisle.

Virginia is survived by her uncle, Marvin Luebbe and wife, Martha; aunt, Glenrose Luebbe; aunt, Joann Meinke; her close, long term friends, Ann Landen and Keith Landen, many cousins and close friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Kenneth Meinke; son, Greg Carlisle and many loving aunts and uncles.