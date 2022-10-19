Virginia Hickey, 80

ALDA — Virginia M. Hickey, 80, of Alda, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday at 10:30 a.m. at Resurrection Catholic Church of Grand Island. Burial will follow in St. Anselm's Cemetery at Anselmo at 3 p.m.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday at All Faiths Funeral Home with a Rosary at 6:30 p.m. Online condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.

Virginia was born July 24, 1942, on the family farm southwest of Anselmo to Arthur “Art” and Lily (Weinman) Kinish.

Virginia attended country grade school “District 30” and went to high school in Merna and Anselmo, graduating from Anselmo High School in 1960. She attended University of Kearney, earning a degree in elementary Education in 1962. She taught school in Cozad for two years and in Anselmo for three years.

Virginia was united in marriage to Michael W. Hickey on June 6, 1964, in St. Anselmo Catholic Church. While her children were growing up, she was a homemaker and stay-at-home mom. Later, she was employed at the Alda Truck Plaza for several years.

After the death of her husband in 1991, Virginia attended Beauty School. She built her home and operated her in-home Beauty Shop in Alda until recently. She loved making people look good and feel good.

She enjoyed sewing and was a great seamstress. Virginia loved being a homemaker, which included cooking, gardening and canning (she was called the jelly lady). Everyone felt welcome in her home; she loved spending time with her relatives and friends. She was a great caregiver to all who needed her. Virginia was a member of Resurrection Catholic Church and the Alter Society. She taught CCD classes in Anselmo and Cozad for many years.

Survivors include her sons, Michael (Sandy) Hickey of Comstock and Mitch (Teresa) Hickey of Scotia; daughter, Kelli (Clark) Plihal of Shelton; brother, Ed (Karen) Kinish of Brady; and sisters, Barbara (Floyd) Dunn of Rushford, Minn., Angela (Wayne) Booton of Marshall, Mich., Lois Hickey (Bill) of Cozad and Karen (Mike) Joebgen of Rapid City, S.D.

Those also left to cherish her memory include four grandchildren, Katie, Dylan, Abby and Breanna; step-grandchildren, Tyler (Braelee), Gina (Kelly) and Ryan; two great-grandchildren, Zoey and Chase; and many nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

She was welcomed into heaven by her husband, Michael “Mike” Hickey; daughter, Kandi Hickey; parents; sister, Sarah O'Mara; niece, Diane Booton; and best friend, Charley Clark.

Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Special Olympics Nebraska.

Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.