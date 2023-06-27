Virginia I. Bohl, 88

LITCHFIELD — Virginia I. Bohl, 88, of Litchfield, Nebraska, died Friday, June 23, 2023 at Rose Lane Home in Loup City, Nebraska.

Graveside funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 1, 2023, at the Evergreen Cemetery in Loup City with the Rev. Spenser Johnson officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Central Nebraska Humane Society. Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City is in charge of arrangements.

The service will be livestreamed on the Higgins Funeral Home Facebook page.

Virginia Irene (Wanitschke) Bohl was born March 13, 1935, on a farm near Broken Bow, Nebraska, to Joseph and Dorothy (Karnes) Wanitschke. She attended rural schools in the area. Her family later moved to a farm near Loup City. Virginia graduated from Loup City High School in 1952. She then entered Beauty College in Grand Island. She also cleaned houses and worked at the Jamison Café in Grand Island where she met her future husband.

Virginia married Darold Bohl of Grand Island on June 26, 1959, in Lincoln. The couple made their home in Grand Island where they raised their two sons, Larry D. and Gary P. Bohl. She was a homemaker and they enjoyed many dates together at the Fonner Park Racetrack.

Virginia was a member of the Liederkranz, Grand Island Kennel Club and Saddle Club, all in Grand Island. She enjoyed being outdoors — mowing and gardening. She was an avid Husker fan and lover of many Schnauzers.

Virginia is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Larry and Karen (Wiese) Bohl of Kearney, and Gary and Nicki (Beck) Bohl of Litchfield; two sisters-in-law, Irma Wanitschke of Derby, Kansas, and Donna Wanitschke of Grand Island; her grandchildren, Mackenzie (Phil) Boon, Logan (Vangi) Bohl, Drew Bohl and Trey Bohl; her great-grandchildren, Evie Bohl, Lennon Boon, Juliano Bohl and Carlin Boon; as well as many other nieces and nephews.

Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Darold; her parents and grandparents; four brothers, Hubert, Frank, Charles and George Wanitschke; and two sisters and brothers-in-law, Anna Marie and Paul Robison and Mary and Roy Cadwalader.