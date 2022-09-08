Vivian Anderson, 89

CENTRAL CITY — Vivian N. Anderson, 89, of Central City, died Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at Litzenberg Long Term Care in Central City.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12 at the United Methodist Church with Pastor Tom Lucas officiating.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to service time at the church on Monday, Sept. 12. Burial will be in the Central City Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the United Methodist Church or Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop and condolences can be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.

Vivian was born on March 7, 1933, to George and Luella (Wallenstein) Schenk in Ainsworth. She moved to Central City as a teenager and graduated from Central City High School in 1950. She married Donald L. Anderson on Oct. 1, 1950. Vivian worked at Hested's, the Courthouse, and the ASCS office for 40 years. She then retired for a few years and went back to work. She was then employed by Cornerstone Bank as a teller. She also helped Don with his bookkeeping for Don's Electric.

She was a member of the United Methodist Church and the Sertoma Club.

She is survived by two daughters, Lynnelle “Lynn” (Terry) Mueller of Malvern, Iowa; Marcellyn “Marcy” Hanson of Chandler, Ariz; son, Timothy “Tim” Anderson of Aurora; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Don; one brother, Frederick Schenk.