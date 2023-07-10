Walter C. 'Wally’ Beck, 90

KEARNEY — Walter C. “Wally” Beck, 90, of Kearney, Nebraska, passed away Friday, July 7, 2023, at Brookfield Park Nursing Home in St. Paul, Nebraska.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 13, 2023, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Kearney. Pastor John Rasmussen will officiate. Burial will follow at 2:30 p.m. in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery near Arapahoe.

Visitation will begin one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Holy Cross Lutheran Church or to the family to be designated later.

Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to view the full obituary or to leave a message of condolence.

Horner Lieske McBride and Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney are in charge of the arrangements.