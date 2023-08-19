Wanda J. (Ham) Johnson

DONIPHAN — Wanda J. (Ham) Johnson, 75, of rural Doniphan, passed away on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul. Tim Ham will offer words of comfort. Interment will be in the Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, August 18, 2023, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, or the American Cancer Society.

Wanda was born on July 18, 1948, to Howard & Maggie (Birdie) Ham in Falls City, Nebraska. She attended school in the Lincoln area.

She married Calvin Heusinkvelt on August 12, 1966 in Martel. The couple had four children and they were raised in St. Paul. The couple later divorced.

Wanda was a hard worker and held various jobs before she started her home daycare which she did for 20 years.

Wanda married Jerry Johnson on August 4, 1990, in Grand Island. They made their home near Doniphan and enjoyed raising dogs and living on the acreage. They especially cherished their sunroom which they built together and where they hosted many holiday gatherings.

They were members of the Grand Island Kennel Club. Wanda and Jerry team drove their semi throughout the United States, missing only one state. She enjoyed taking care of her plants and flowers … inside and out. She also enjoyed raising watermelons, winning first place at the State Fair numerous times. The biggest was 145 pounds! She loved to crochet, bake, cook and most of all, spending time with her family. Wanda and Jerry enjoyed traveling, especially to casinos and dancing.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Jerry Johnson of Doniphan; children, Tammy Heusinkvelt (Jim Pursell) of Bladen, Tod (Debbie) Heusinkvelt of Dannebrog, Troy (Lisa) Heusinkvelt of Iowa, and Travis Heusinkvelt (Trina Holden) of Lincoln; and her stepchildren, Kevin (Kristina) Johnson of California and Tami (Kevin) Lockhorn of Ravenna.

Additional family members include her sister, Cathy (Gene) Scarborough; a half-sister, Ronda (Joseph) Kennedy; half-brothers, Dave (Mary) Ham; Mike (Marcia) Ham, Tim (Ellen) Ham, Clayton (Linda) Ham, Cary (Tina) Ham, Randy (Kim) Ham, and Shawn (Stefanie) Ham; her stepmother, Marilyn (Ham) Koehn; grandchildren, Kyndsay (Devin) Herrick, Kassie (Kelly) Faimon, Reagan Rust, Brady (Kenzie) Heusinkvelt, Madison Heusinkvelt, Alexis (Andrew) Mendyk, Jordan (Sara) Heusinkvelt, Alery Heusinkvelt, Shelby Heusinkvelt, and Willow Heusinkvelt; her great-grandkids, Owen, Hazlee, (and Maxtyn), Abram, Liam, Winsom , Blake, Brooke, Brandi, Niki, Eastyn, Ashton, Brecken, Carson and Sophia; and one great-granddaughter on the way, and her step-grandchildren, Lana, Erica and Brendan.

Wanda was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Judy Martin, Carol Gilliland and Tina Ross; a half-sister, Debbie Allen; a half-brother, Rick Ham; and a grandson, Broedy Starkey.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.jacobsengreenway.com