Wanda J. Johnson, 75

DONIPHAN — Wanda J. (Ham) Johnson, 75, of rural Doniphan, passed away Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul. Tim Ham will offer words of comfort. Interment will be in the Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, August 18, 2023, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. More details will follow.