Wanda Reimers, 79

Wanda I. Reimers, 79, of Grand Island, formerly of St. Paul, died unexpectedly Wednesday, March 2, 2023, at her home.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Peace Lutheran Church in Grand Island. Pastor Luke Biggs will officiate. Private family burial will be in the Guide Rock Cemetery in Guide Rock that day.

Visitation will be Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Peters Funeral Home in St. Paul.

Memorials are suggested to Peace Lutheran Church or to the family for later designation.

Wanda was born on March 10, 1943, on a farm north of Phillipsburg, Kan., the daughter of Leonard and Helen (Faubion) Snell. She began her education in Phillips County country schools and also lived with her grandparents in Lenora, Kan. for a year. She later moved with her family to Guide Rock in Webster County, attending country school until the eighth grade and later graduated from Guide Rock High School.

She was married to Carl D. Collins on Dec. 24, 1961, in Guide Rock. Two sons were blessed with two sons, David and Joseph. She worked at her parents' café and also at the Hilltop Café in Superior.

She was later united in marriage to William Reimers on Nov. 22, 1967, in St. Paul. The couple lived on a farm in the St. Paul area for 30 years. She loved farming, gardening, cooking and crocheting and crafts for all ages. She had also worked at Grand Island Veterans Home and Howard County Medical Center in St. Paul in nursing. She later moved to Grand Island in 1996, where she lived the rest of her life.

She was a current member of Peace Lutheran Church and its Ladies Aide. She was a former member of Christ Lutheran Church where she was a very involved member in Ladies Aide, and Ladies Missionary League. She was a Sunday School teacher, Bible school teacher and Confirmation teacher. She was also a former 4-H leader and chairman of the American Red Cross in St. Paul for 8 years. She had also been active American Legion Auxiliary Unit 119 in St. Paul and Gage Valley Extension Club and the AlAnon Family Group. She had many friends and enjoyed working with children. Her greatest love was spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her children and spouses, David and Rhonda Reimers of Palmer, Darwin Reimers of Palmer and Dena and Rick Conrad of Grand Island; special son, Dennis and Kathy Anderson of Corpus Christi, Texas; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; and two sisters-in-law, Sandy Snell of Kenesaw and Phyllis Snell of Columbus.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sons and daughter-in-law, Joseph Allen Collins and Darrell and Sandy Reimers; granddaughter-in-law, Gayle Reimers; brothers, Bob Snell and Larry Snell; and sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy and Charles McCall; and niece Linda Wiseman.

