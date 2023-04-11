Wayne D. Arnold, 90

SHELTON - Wayne D. Arnold, 90, of Shelton died Sunday, April 9, 2023, at Broadwell Senior Living in Kearney.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 AM on Friday, April 14, 2023, at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Shelton with Pastor Don Pobanz officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 PM on Thursday, April 13th at the church. Memorials are suggested to the Lutheran Hour or the family.

Wayne was born on November 28, 1932, in Poole, NE to Herbert and Edna (Holtz) Arnold. He grew up on the farm and graduated from Shelton High School in 1950. He entered the US Army in April 1, 1953 and served during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged on April 1, 1955. He was united in marriage to Ardyce Thomssen on September 18, 1960, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Grand Island.

He was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church in Shelton, NE. He was a former board member of the church and church officer. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandsons.

He is survived by his wife, Ardyce Arnold; son, Jerry (Becky) Arnold of Gibbon; daughter, Leanne (Terry) Hauder of Milford; grandsons, Alex (Eden), Andrew, Logan, Caleb and Colton Hauder; step grandsons, Darren (Chelsea) Jakub and Matt Hunnel; brother, Gerald (Beverly) Arnold; brothers-in-law, Eli (Hilde) Thomssen and Darrel (Linda) Thomssen.

He was preceded in death by his parents and in-laws.

Online condolences may be left at www.apfelfuneralhome.com