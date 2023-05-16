Wayne D. Sass, 90

Wayne D. Sass, 90, lifelong Grand Island resident, passed away on Friday, May 12, 2023.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 18, 2023, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Pastor Anny Kapundu and Dan Naranjo will officiate. Burial will follow in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery with military honors rendered by the U.S. Navy and United Veterans Honor Guard.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, at All Faiths Funeral Home.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements, memorials are designated to the family or the Start Over Rover Animal Rescue.

Wayne was born on October 23, 1932, in rural Wood River, the son of George and Caroline (Dibbern) Sass. He received his education through Grand Island Public Schools and graduated in 1950 from Grand Island Senior High. He worked odd jobs before enlisting in the United States Navy serving from 1953 to 1956 on the USS Shangri-La.

On June 6, 1959, he married his love and best friend, Doris Jessen. They made their home in a small house in Grand Island before building the house they lived in for the next 62 years. They were blessed with two sons, Doug and Dan.

Wayne was employed by Meyer’s Farm Equipment for 26 years. He went on to work at Gates Elementary School as the Custodian until he retired in 1997. He enjoyed sharing his love of fishing by taking many field trips with first graders to Rainbow Lake. He also enjoyed watching all of the kids grow and learn.

Wayne spent many weekends on the local lakes fishing with his family. He also enjoyed gardening, playing fast pitch softball, and attending Nebraska baseball games, and the College World Series. He spent a lot of time with Herman, his four-legged companion. His greatest love was for his family and supporting them in all of their activities.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Doris of Grand Island; sons, Doug (Teri) Sass of Grand Island and Dan (Sue) Sass of Bennington; grandchildren, Morganne (Phou) Manivong of Grand Island, Allison (Justin) Albers of Pleasanton, TJ Sass of Omaha and Danielle (Kevin) Kreis of Seattle, Washington; his great-grandchildren, Kalen Manivong, Charlotte and Gideon Albers; brothers, Bob (Kathy) Sass of Grand Island and Dennis “Virgil” (Lynn) Sass of San Diego, California; a sister-in-law, Phyllis Dibbern; and numerous nieces and nephews and extended family and friends.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Phyllis Hooper and Bonnie (Harold) Hanssen; and a brother-in-law, Leonard Dibbern.