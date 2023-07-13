Wayne Dieken, 86

PROSSER — Wayne Dieken, 86, of Prosser, died Monday, July 10, 2023, at his home.

Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Concordia Cemetery near Prosser with the Rev. Greg Volske officiating.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com.

Wayne was born on April 9, 1937, to Harm and Esther (Reinecke) Dieken. He was born and lived on the family farm his entire life. He attended kindergarten through eighth grade at #49 Hall County Country School and graduated from Wood River High School. He then attended Milford Community College for mechanics. He enjoyed farming his whole life. He also worked for Ross Auto as a mechanic for many years.

Wayne enjoyed working on anything mechanical. When he and his brother Richard were younger, they built and raced cars. They entered the Indy 500, the Daytona 500, and Darlington. They also started the Doniphan racetrack. He was a member of the Agriculture Animal Health board.

Survivors include four nieces, Rachel (Dieken) Senff, Tammy (Dieken) Lambelet, Roxanne Dieken, and Sheila Dieken; four nephews, Robert Dieken, Alan Dieken, Brian Dieken, and Mark Dieken; and many great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers: Richard and Robert Dieken; and a niece, Rene Dieken.