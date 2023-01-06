 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wiiliam Williams

  • 0

William ‘Will' Williams, 21

DONIPHAN — William Mikhail “Will” Williams, 21, of Doniphan, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Doniphan. Father David Oldham will be the celebrant. Burial will be at St. Patricks Cemetery, between Hastings and Doniphan.

There will be a visitation from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday at the church, with a parish rosary at 8 p.m.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

More details will follow.

