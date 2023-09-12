Wilbert E. Schultz, 92

WOOD RIVER — Wilbert E. Schultz, 92, of Wood River, died on Friday, September 8, 2023, at Tiffany Square, in Grand Island, Nebraska.

Memorial Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island with the Rev. Beverly Hieb officiating.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at Apfel Funeral Home.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.

Wilbert was born on September 27, 1930, to Pete and Thekla (Stange) Schultz on the family farm in rural Wood River. He grew up in Wood River and received his education at District 44 School.

He entered the U.S. Air Force on January 8, 1951, and served in Chicago during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged on January 7, 1955.

Wilbert was united in marriage to Joyce A. Muller on February 19, 1955, in Wood River. The couple celebrated 60 years of marriage on February 19, 2015, before Joyce passed away on April 16, 2015. The couple lived in Grand Island for two years and then lived on the Schultz family farm 5 miles east of Wood River. The Schultz family was awarded the Pioneer Award in 2007 for 100 years of continuous family farm ownership. Wilbert was a proud farmer for all of his life. He was a decedent of Anna Stehr Thomssen, an original settler of Hall County.

He enjoyed going to the horse races, watching Husker volleyball and football, cheering on the Kansas City Royals, fishing, and hunting.

Wilbert is survived by his children, Ronald (Dorothy) Schultz, Randy (Kathy) Schultz, Gregg (Shirley) Schultz, Kathleen (Loren) Kleier, Douglas (Barbara) Schultz, and Ted (Sonya) Schultz; his grandchildren, Chad (Amy) Schultz, Tyler (Ashley) Schultz, Samantha Schultz, Nick Schultz, Madison Schultz, Derek (Allison) Kleier, Shane (Maddie) Kleier, Ryan (Emily) Kleier, Shelby (Judd) Allan, Carson Schultz, and Kyle Schultz; 15 great grandchildren; and a sister, Joann Hollertz.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Joyce Schultz; an infant son, Gary Schultz; an infant granddaughter, Paige Schultz; and siblings, John Schultz, Evelyn Botts, Albert Schultz, Rudy Schultz, and Leo Schultz.