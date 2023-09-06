Wilbur L. Newland, 80

GRAND ISLAND — Wilbur L. Newland 80, of Grand Island, Nebraska, formerly of Ravenna passed away on September 1, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society after a courageous battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Funeral service with military honors will be at 11 a.m. Friday September 8, at the Ravenna United Methodist Church with the Rev. Bev Hieb officiating. Burial will be in the Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Cairo, Nebraska, after the luncheon.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, at the church in Ravenna.

Wilbur was born June 29, 1943, to Henry and Isabel (Mann) Newland in Valentine, Nebraska. He attended Pleasant Valley School in Sparks, Nebraska, and graduated from Springview High School in 1961.

Wilbur joined the U.S. Navy on September 7, 1961, and was honorably discharged September 3, 1965. He was an E-3 Grade Senior in Basic Medicine and First Aid Hospitalman (HN) and a Navy Corpsman for the Marines.

After the military, Wilbur moved to Cairo and worked at various jobs.

Wilbur then moved to Ravenna where he and his brother Glen opened Newland Electric in 1969 and they ran the business together until his health declined. Wilbur joined the Ravenna Fire Department in March 1971 and retired May 2004. He was one of the first EMT’s for the department. He was fire chief from 1974-1983.

He was also involved with the Ravenna Ball Association, Annevar and flag ceremony for the cemetery. Wilbur loved Husker football and collected Husker-signed footballs and other Husker memorabilia. He was a very kindhearted man with a great smile who was always willing to lend a helping hand and he never met a stranger.

He moved to Seneca Sunrise Assisted Living and then later to Good Samaritan Society in Ravenna until it closed, then moved to Good Samaritan Society in Grand Island until his passing.

Wilbur is survived by his sister, Letha Bartlett of Alda, and his brother, Glen Newland of Ravenna. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great- and great-great-nieces and nephews, and too many other family and friends to list.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother and sister-in-law, Henry and Francis Newland; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Louise and Dick Osburn and Inez and Leo Richardson; a brother-in-law, Gene Bartlett; a sister-in-law, Marla Newland; two nieces, Jeanie McIntosh and Nancy Hardenburger; and a nephew, Chad Osburn.