Willard "Dean" Lindburg, 87

HORDVILLE — Willard “Dean” Lindburg, 87, of Hordville, died Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at Memorial Community Care in Aurora, Nebraska.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, September 18, 2023, at High Prairie Community Church in Polk, Nebraska, with Pastor Justin Smith officiating. Burial will be in the Lindale Cemetery near Hordville.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, September 17, 2023, at Solt-Wagner Funeral Home in Central City.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to High Prairie Community Church in Polk. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.

Dean was born to Willard and Ruth (Jones) Lindburg on July 1, 1936, in Polk County. He grew up in the Polk area and graduated from Polk High School in 1953. He married Lois Miller on February 12, 1956. Dean farmed in Hamilton County his entire life. He continued to help on the farm until his health didn’t allow.

He was a member of the High Prairie Community Church where he was a Board Trustee. He was also a Hamilton County Commissioner. Dean was a Husker football season ticket holder and was frequently asked to sing at weddings and funerals. His greatest joy was his family. He enjoyed attending his kids and grandkids sporting events.

He is survived by sons, Tom Lindburg of Hordville, and Bill Lindburg of Eagle, Nebraska; three daughters, Pat (Sam) Mason of Omaha, Luanne Lindburg of Newark, Texas, and Susan Lindburg of Lincoln; 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Dean was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Lois; a daughter-in-law, Kande Jo Lindburg; and three sisters, Adelaide Bosquet, Elaine Stevens, and Josephine McKillip.

The family would like to thank the staff at East Park Villa and Memorial Community Care for the excellent care.