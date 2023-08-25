William A. Rogers, 57

GRAND ISLAND — William A. Rogers, 57, of Grand Island, Nebraska, formerly of Lincoln, Nebraska, passed away August 22, 2023 in Grand Island.

William’s family has entrusted Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home with arrangements.

A celebration of life service will be planned at a later date.

William was born July 16, 1966, in St. Paul, Nebraska, to Billy Lee and Beverly (Potthast) Rogers. He was raised in Lincoln and attended Northeast High School.

He was united in marriage to LaTriesha Campbell on April 23, 1988, in Lincoln. The couple lived in Lincoln and to this union three children were born, Malore, William “Alex” and Jennakah.

William worked for Schneider Electric (Square D) Company for 13 years. At the time of his death, William had served for 17 years as a District Manager for D.P. Sawyer Inc., for Region’s 5, 6, 7 and 8.

William is survived by his wife, LaTriesha; two daughters, Malorie Rogers and Jennakah Rogers of Grand Island; one son, Alex Rogers of Gurley, Nebraska; his father and stepmother, Billy and Maggie Rogers; his mother, Beverly Blecha of Lincoln; 10 grandchildren; one sister, Cyndi Rogers of Lincoln; and many uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by a brother Joel Rogers; a half-sister, Amber; his grandmother Betty Bohling; and grandparents Wilbert and Athel Rogers.

