William C. Shelton, 86

LA VISTA — William C. “Bill” Shelton, 86, of LaVista, Nebraska, died Saturday, May 27, 2023, at his home.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, June 2, 2023, at Solt-Wagner Funeral Home in Central City with Pastor Roger Daum officiating. Burial will be in the Central City Cemetery.

Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be determined at a later date. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com. Cards can be sent to the family at 10239 Edna St., LaVista, NE 68128.

Bill was born on June 27, 1936, to William Cheney and Effie (Rose) Shelton in rural Merrick County near Clarks, Nebraska. He attended Archer High School and then Kearney State College where he received his teaching degree.

He married Joanne Daum in August 1958. Upon graduation from college, Bill taught high school and coached in Dannebrog, and then moved to Murdo, South Dakota, where he owned and operated a locker and grocery store. In 1970, they moved to Grand Island where he worked for Swift and Co and helped his dad and brother on the farm. Bill also had a small custom hay business.

Bill and Joanne lived and worked in Grand Island area until the time of retirement. In addition to a summer cabin in Montana, they moved to Oxford, Nebraska, to be near his best friend, Bill Surface, and extended family where he could enjoy hunting and trapping and wildlife on the acreage where they live for 15 years.

They moved to Omaha in 2010. Bill has lived with his daughter and has been cared for by family since the time of Joanne’s death in 2016.

He loved guns, archery, hunting, fishing, trapping and teaching others. He even obtained his pilot’s license when he was younger and owned a small plane. Bill was always willing to lend a helping hand to others and enjoyed time spent with friends and family.

Bill was a member of the Faith United Methodist Church and the First Baptist Church of Oxford. He was also a member of the Army National Guard, Lions Club, Eagle’s Club, the Gun Club, and the NRA.

He is survived by two daughters, Cathy (Steve) Sickler and Kimberly “Cheese” (Marty) Thieman, both of LaVista; a sister, Jane (Ken) Nienhueser of York; a brother, Ernie (Rita) Shelton of York; nine grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; one sister, Rosie Holmes; and one granddaughter.