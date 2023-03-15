William ‘Bill' James, 84

KEARNEY — William F. “Bill” James, 84, of Kearney, formerly of Grand Island, died March 11, 2023, at the Central Nebraska Veteran's Home in Kearney.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 18 at All Faiths Funeral Home. Visitation will be the hour prior; Dan Naranjo will officiate. Burial will follow at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery with Military Honors rendered by the United Veteran's Honor Guard and U.S. Army. Bill's family has requested Husker attire to honor his love of Husker Football.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements, memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

Bill was born on July 29, 1938, to Edwin G. and Margaret (Heckler) James in Lockport, N.Y. He was raised and attended school in Lyndonville, N.Y. He served in the U.S. Army from 1956 to 1960.

He was united in marriage to Katherine “Betty” Montague on June 26, 1960, in Marysville, Kan. They made Grand Island their home in 1962.

Bill's life's work was construction. He worked as a Construction Superintendent for Mid Plains Construction, RW Rae and later Tri Valley Builders. They lived and raised their children in Grand Island until their recent move to the Central Nebraska Veteran's Home in Kearney. He was always available to share his talents for the many projects for family and friends. He was Superintendent to many buildings built throughout Grand Island and Nebraska - Kansas.

Bill loved his family and enjoyed time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed time spent at their cabin on Sherman Lake. The sunny days filled with laughter and the love of outdoors. His love for music was passed down through his family. His favorite music being Old Country.

He was a strong man. He lived life to the fullest, overcoming and meeting every obstacle with strength and determination. Bill was an avid Husker Football fan and generally dressed head to toe in Husker gear. Memories were made watching Husker Football games, cookouts, playing Uno or just sharing a popsicle, cookies or something to drink with anyone who visited. He taught us that strength was not only in the hands but in the heart.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Betty of Kearney; daughter, Jeanne (Jim) Sullivan of Grand Island and their children and grandchildren, Neil (Lindsey) Sullivan and Auron and Amber of Lincoln, Ryan (Rachel) Sullivan and Pearse and Amelia of Grand Island; daughter, Terry Quinn and her daughter, Brittany Quinn; son, Ron (Olivia) James of Parker, Colo., their children and grand-children, Kyle James of Parker, Colo., Rachel James of Phoenix, Ariz., Luis Ross; Gibram Ross and son, Ezra; Salim Ross of Parker, Colo; Sabatt and Janice Ross and Evin, Janiel, Daniela and Andrea of Phoenix, Ariz.; sisters, MaryAnn (Kenneth) Ostrander of Florida, Esther Myers of Weston, Peg (Dave) Murphy of New York; brother, Jerry James of North Carolina; sister-in-law, Evelyn James of St. Paul.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, George (Eleanor) James, Edwin “Eddie” James, Charles “Jesse” James; sisters, Ruth (Roy) Dunn, and Kathleen “Kathy” (Glenn) Fuller.