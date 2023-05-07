William Lawrence, 81

William “Bill” Lawrence, 81, of Grand Island, died Thursday April 27, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.

Bill (fondly known as Uncle Bill) was a resident of Kuester Lake in Grand Island, where he lived out his final years enjoying fishing, Husker football, and taking care of the family’s English Bulldog, Georgie.

Bill was born September 30, 1941, in Fullerton, Nebraska, the son of Pauline and Earl Lawrence. He was a decorated Naval Veteran, who proudly served in a combat zone aboard USS Jamestown. After several years in active duty, achieving the rank of Petty Officer Second Class, he joined the reserves at Treasure Island.

He is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Susan and Ray Aguilar, as well as many loving nieces and nephews, and their families.

Uncle Bill will be forever remembered by his loved ones as a generous and easy-going card shark with a warm and facetious smile.

A Celebration of Life Service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at All Faiths Funeral Home, officiated by Daniel Naranjo. Military honors will be rendered by the U.S. Navy and United Veterans Honor Guard. An intimate reception for close friends and family will follow at the Aguilar home.

In memory of Uncle Bill, the family requests that donations be made to the Central Nebraska Humane Society.