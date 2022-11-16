William ‘Bill' Lucas, 80

William “Bill” Lucas, 80, of Grand Island, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022.

Service and celebration of Bill's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17 at All Faiths Funeral Home with burial to follow at Westlawn Cemetery. Dan Naranjo will officiate.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.

Bill was born on Sept. 23, 1942, in Belfast, Ireland to Jack and Hilda (McNabb) Lucas. He grew up and received his education in Belfast before later moving to Melbourne, Australia in 1967. During his time in Melbourne, he worked at a paper factory before moving to Wollongong, Australia and working at a steel plant.

In January of 1999, Bill moved to the United States. He was united in marriage to his wife, Belinda (Johnson) Lucas on March 12, 1999. Following their marriage, they lived in Grand Island where Bill worked at McCain Foods for ten years.

Some of Bill's enjoyments included working out and spending time at the gym. He was also an avid fan of the Manchester United Soccer Team of England.

Bill is survived by his wife, Belinda; two sons; daughters; Renea Powell (Robert Campbell) of Omaha and Amy Sue May (Micheal) of Grand Island; five grandchildren, Amanda, Steffanie, Tyra, Jonathan and Anna; and one great-grandchild, Jackson; sisters; Arline (George) Bowman of Perth, Australia and Norma Loughlin of Donegal, Ireland; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Ernest Lucas; and his beloved cat of 17 years, Puss.

Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.