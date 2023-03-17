William ‘Bill' Peters, 45

LINCOLN — William “Bill” Henry Peters, 45, passed away on Friday, March 10, 2023.

A visitation will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 20 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home.

Celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 20 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 South 14th Street, Lincoln.

Bill was born on May 31, 1977, to Arthur and Patricia (Chambers) Peters in Cozad. He graduated from Cozad High School in 1995.

Bill supported himself and his family by working for many years in the construction industry as a carpenter and drywall installer. When he was not working, Bill is remembered as an avid movie-goer and enjoyed all things outdoors such as camping, biking, hiking, and fishing, often sharing these adventures with his sons and nephews.

On March 4, 2017, he married Kristi Snider. Together they have two wonderful boys, William, 15, and Zachary, 5.

He is survived by his wife, Kristi; sons, William and Zachary; brothers, James Peters of Lincoln, and Robert and his wife Bridget Peters of Lincoln; nephews, Joshua and Jacob; his aunt Jackie and her husband, James Rudnick of Grand Island; parents-in-law, Dave and Paula Snider of Lincoln; and brother-in-law, Mathew Snider of Lincoln.

Bill is preceded in death by his parents, Art and Pat Peters; grandparents, Russ and Helen Chambers, and Orville and Marie Peters.