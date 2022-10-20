William ‘Bill' Potter, 75

COTESFIELD — William “Bill” C Potter, 75, of Cotesfield, passed away on Monday, Oct. 18, 2022, surrounded by his children who loved him dearly.

Memorial services in his honor will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21 at All Faiths Funeral Home with visitation an hour prior. Dan Naranjo will officiate. Burial will follow at Grand Island City Cemetery.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements, memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

Bill was born on Jan. 22, 1947, at Mott, N.D., son of Donald and Nora (Davis) Potter. He was raised on a farm and received his education in Mott, N.D. He joined the United States Navy in 1965, and served his country until 1969.

He saw the world and learned many trades before meeting the love of his life, Georgina (Comeau) in 1980. On March 9, 1984, they married and built an incredible life and family together. He prided himself on his family and was an amazing husband, father, and grandfather.

Bill owned and operated B & G Waterproofing for several decades until his retirement. He passed the business down to his sons.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Anita Hinkle of Grand Island, William (Sadie) Knapp of Blair, Crystal (Richard) Dyer of St. Paul, Jason (Katina) Knapp of St. Paul, Michael (Mattie) Potter of Grand Island; grandchildren, Steven, Jessob, Gina, Jacob, Caleb, Kaylee, Nolan, Makynlee, Mason, Alaynah, Wesley, Benjamin, Jamie, Kelsey, and Katlynn; two great-grandchildren; siblings, Sandy (Tom) Clark, Vicki (Jim) Wheeldryer, Pete (Jill) Potter; brothers and sister-in-law, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Georgina; his parents; step father, Art Horjes; mother-in-law, Wanita Weddle; siblings, Randy Potter, Donald Potter, Jody Dirks, Kimberly Hansen, and children; Lynn Potter and Steven Comeau.

Our family would like to express sincere gratitude to Cheri Miley, for your love, care, and kindness as his nurse and dear friend.