William ‘Bill' Shunkwiler, 47

William E. (Bill) Shunkwiler, 47, of Grand Island, died Saturday Dec. 3, 2022 at Tiffany Square Care Center.

Service and Celebration of Bill's life will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. Burial will follow in Grand Island City Cemetery.

There will be a gathering of family and friends from 12:30 until the time of the service.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.

Bill was born Nov. 23, 1975, in Grand Island to David and Linda Shunkwiler. He was a big and tough kid who would not take trouble from anybody. Bill graduated from Grand Island Senior High in May 1994 and a couple of weeks later welcomed his first son, Justin. In May of 2003, he welcomed his second son, Logan. Bill was a proud and dedicated single father. He was also a great manager and achieved success at the several retail businesses he managed throughout his life, with GameStop being his last as Store Manager since 2004.

In July of 2021, Bill's granddaughter Holly was born. Bill was the proudest grandpa, and loved to sing the ‘ABCs' to her. She gave him so much joy and energy throughout his fight with cancer.

Most of all, Bill enjoyed spending his time with friends and family. He could always find enjoyment and appreciation in the little things. On the many visits to see Justin and Kierstin in Scottsbluff, Bill and Logan would often detour and find cool places and unique treasures along the way at small town stores, travel centers, and landmarks. Some of his favorite pastimes were watching sports/tv, listening to music (of course at very loud volumes), playing video games, and visiting his usual hangout spots.

Survivors include his mother, Linda Shunkwiler (Aldrich) of Grand Island; two sons, Justin (Kierstin) Shunkwiler of Kearney and Logan Shunkwiler of Grand Island; granddaughter, Holly Shunkwiler of Kearney; and one brother, Darren Shunkwiler of Palmer.

Bill was preceded in death by his father, David Shunkwiler.

