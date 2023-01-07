William Braden, 92

MIDLAND, Texas — William Braden, 92, of Midland, Texas, passed away early Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, while at home.

A service will be at 1 p.m. Monday at the Grace Lutheran Church located at 3000 W. Golf Course Road in Midland.

Viewing will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Nalley-Pickle and Welch Funeral Home and Crematory located at 3800 N. Big Spring St. in Midland.

Bill was born July 5, 1930, in Lexington, Nebraska, to William Andrew Braden and Opal Virginia Albrecht. During his formative years he lived in Cherokee, Iowa, and Kearney and Hastings, Nebraska. He attended Kearney State Teachers College and later graduated from the University of Nebraska with Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in Geology. He served in the United States Navy during the Korean conflict prior to completing his college education. His career in geology started with Texaco Oil Company that he was with while living in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Fort Worth, Texas, before moving to Midland in May of 1959. He later worked in Midland for several small oil companies before going independent in 1975. He married Joan Delvina Luebbe on June 30, 1957, in Worms, Nebraska.

Bill was an avid hunter, and he loved being outdoors. He loved his family, his many friends and little kids. He was always blessed with a quick sense of wit, which he never lost. He was a member at the Grace Lutheran Church since he moved to Midland in 1959, and he has requested that any memorials go to Grace Lutheran Church and/or the Pastor Hafemann Memorial at Grace Lutheran Church in Midland, Texas. Special thanks go out to the caregivers who made his life comfortable during his last days, as well as the neighbors and friends who supported him.

He is survived by son, David Braden; daughter, Bene' Cadwell and her husband Greg Cadwell; grandsons, Dylan Cadwell and his wife Angelina, Dustin Cadwell and his wife Sierra, and Gavin Rocha; and great-grandsons, Blake, Brenton, Bennet and Emmet.

