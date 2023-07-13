William C. ”Bill” Swett, 71

LEWISTON, Idaho — William C. ”Bill” Swett, 71, passed away Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in Lewiston, Idaho.

Graveside services will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Grand Island City Cemetery. Daniel Naranjo will officiate.

Bill was born March 22, 1952, in Grand Island, the son of Lester and Dolores (Niemann) Swett. He attended Grand Island Senior High School.

Bill relocated to Lewiston, where he spent time with his brother, John. They did a lot of traveling together, and Bill was an adventurous traveler. Bill never met a stranger and would strike up a conversation with anyone. He loved listening to his music and was always an avid Husker fan.

Those who will cherish Bill’s memory include his sisters, Pat (Steve) Caldwell of Naples, Florida, and Deb (Sam) Schleicher of Grand Island; and brothers, Mike (Colleen) Swett of Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Dick Swett of Clarkston, Washington.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, John Swett and Jim Swett; an infant brother, Earl Swett; and two sisters, Dorothy Jobe and Carolyn Wolbing.

