William H. Baasch, 87

GRAND ISLAND — William H. “Bill” Baasch, 87, of Grand Island, Nebraska, died on September 8, 2023.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, September 18, 2023, at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island with Pastor Scott Jones officiating. Burial will follow in the Grand Island City Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, September 17, 2023, at Apfel Funeral Home.

Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society and the Humane Society. Online condolences may be left at www.apfelfuneralhome.com.

Bill was born on July 15, 1936, at Grand Island, to Henry and Ruth (Norbeck) Baasch. He grew up in Grand Island, graduating from Grand Island Senior High in 1954. He then entered the U.S. Army on August 18, 1954, and served in Germany during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged on August 6, 1956.

Bill was united in marriage to Linda VanTrump on January 27, 1957. The couple resided in Grand Island.

Bill was a member of the Masonic Lodge, Eagles, American Legion, VFW, and the Platt Duetsche, and attended Third City Church.

He started Bill Baasch Welding in 1957 and retired in 1999. During his career he made many friends throughout the Grand Island and surrounding communities. Bill was eager to teach anyone who had the desire to learn how to weld.

His love for antique wagons and restoring them was shown through his collection. Many wagons in his collection had been shown in parades, state and county fairs, and historical re-enactments throughout the mid-west. He frequently spent his retirement in his machine shop making old carriage lamps for his wagon collection.

Bill was also an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed doing so at his river property. He was generous, hospitable, and kind to many.

Bill is survived by his daughters, Barbara (Greg) Rocke of Denton, Nebraska, and Connie Baasch of Grand Island; grandchildren: Erika (Simon) Guillory of Texas, Amanda Rocke of Florida, and Griffin Rocke of Lincoln;a great-grandson Jase Guillory; his siblings, Norma Kehm and Dick (Arlene) Baasch, both Grand Island; two sisters-in-law, Lois Baasch of Washington and Roccene Baasch of Grand Island; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Linda Baasch; and two brothers: John Baasch and Jim Baasch.