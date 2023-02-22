William ‘Bill' Thorngren, 96
William H. “Bill” Thorngren, 96, of Grand Island, died Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
Services are pending with Apfel Funeral Home - Grand Island.
More details will appear later.
