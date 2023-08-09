Wilma Louise Reeves, 83

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Wilma Louise (Hansen) Reeves, 83, passed peacefully on August 5, 2023, at Las Colinas of Westover in San Antonio, Texas.

Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, August 12, 2023, at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Grand Island, Nebraska.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 11, 2023, at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island. Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Wilma was born in the Orchard (Nebraska) Hospital on November 27, 1939. Her parents were George B. and Helene (Haskin) Hansen. She grew up on the family farmstead in Wausau, Nebraska.

She married Orville Keith Reeves on July 27, 1958, in Norfolk, Nebraska.

Wilma loved the Lord and was a longtime member of the Abundant Life Christian Center in Grand Island and Westover Hills Church in San Antonio. She enjoyed socializing with friends and family, skywatching, traveling, playing card games, and people watching.

Wilma is survived by her children, Randall (Doris) Reeves of San Antonio, Janet (Reeves) Hansen of Spokane, Washington, and Laura (Reeves) Irvine of Hurricane, Utah; her grandchildren, Jeremy Reeves of Denver, Colorado, Tiffany Reeves and Marissa Reeves of San Antonio, Skyler Hansen of Las Vegas, Nevada, Tanner Hansen of Anchorage, Alaska, and Heather (Irvine) Donaldson, and Christopher Irvine of Hurricane, Utah.