OMAHA — Wilma “Wyllie” Lessig, 89, of Omaha, formerly of Grand Island, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Service and celebration of Wyllie’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Grand Island. The Rev. Adam Snoberger will officiate.

Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the church.

Wilma was born March 3, 1934, on the family farm in Hall County, the daughter of James and Grace (Haile) Dunkel.

She grew up in Grand Island, attended Westlawn and Jefferson Elementary and Walnut Junior High, and graduated from Grand Island Senior High School in 1951. While at high school Wyllie was involved in many activities. She was in the band and was first chair in the drum section all three years of high school. Also, during this time, she was involved and captain of all the women’s sports available during these years. She attended Kearney State Teacher College.

On December 31, 1972, Wyllie married John Lessig Jr. and couple made their home in Grand Island. They met at Meves Bowl, when a mutual friend asked Wyllie to join their bowling team. They continued their love of bowling for over 40 years along with all three of their children.

Wyllie was a wonderful wife and mother, through the years she was also employed by the Lutheran Hospital, Dr. Warren Bosley, M.D. and then at Grand Island Clinic for over 20 years in the insurance department.

Wyllie was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church. She served with Trinity LWML, Lutheran Layman League, the Altar Guild, Golden Years, and was on the funeral committee.

Those that cherish Wyllie’s memory include her husband of 50 years, John Jr.; her three children, Jeffrey Godel of Omaha, Jacy (Jay) Rojewski of Watkinsville, Georgia, and John Lessig III (Sarah) of Omaha; five grandchildren, Cayla, Christopher, Emily, Claire and Brayden; and seven great-grandchildren, Alyson, Honesty, Eddie Junior, Cali, Graesyn, Ella Jean, and Christopher Jr. She is also survived by her sister, Sharleen Keen of San Ramon, California; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Janice King.

Memorials are suggested to Heartland Lutheran School or Trinity Lutheran School.

