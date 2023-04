Wilma “Wyllie” Lessig, 89

OMAHA — Wilma “Wyllie” Lessig, 89, of Omaha, formerly of Grand Island, passed away Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Services and celebration of Wyllie’s life will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Grand Island. The Rev. Adam Snoberger will officiate.

Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service at the church.

All Faiths Funeral Home is serving the family. More details will follow.