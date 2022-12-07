Jennifer Burr, 33

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Jennifer Marie Uldrich-Burr, 33, of Sioux Falls, S.D., passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 at Avera McKennan Hospital.

Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 8 at Miller Funeral Home – 7400 S. Minnesota Ave in Sioux Falls, with Pastor David Hoffman officiating. Cremation will follow after the service.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7 at Miller's Funeral Home.

There will also be a memorial gathering from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 in Trumbull. Location will be determined shortly.

Kober Funeral Home of Vermillion, S.D. has been entrusted with the service. Condolences may be posted online to www.koberfuneralhome.com.