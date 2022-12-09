Jan Moore, 82

Jan Moore, 82, of Grand Island, died Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Fallbrook Assisted Living in Lincoln.

Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15 at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Grand Island. The Rev. Susanna Des Marais will officiate. Burial of ashes will be in the Gresham Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed on All Faiths Funeral Home Facebook Page.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with all arrangements. Memorials can be given to the Central Nebraska Humane Society in Grand Island, Stuhr Museum, Grand Island Library and the St. Stephens Episcopal Churches flower fund.

Jan Moore was born Janice Marie Kaufmann on Oct. 4, 1940, in St. Edward. Her parents were Jake Kaufmann and Helen (Arney) Kaufmann. Jake was a German immigrant who came to the US in 1907 with his parents and family from Russia. Jan was baptized and confirmed in the Zion Lutheran Church in Albion.

Her early education started at the St. Edward school system and she finished it by graduating from Albion High School in 1959. Jan was active in F.H.A., pep club, 4-H clubs as a member and a leader and in 1959 was crowned the Boone County 4-H Queen.

After high school Jan worked for Mutual of Omaha before attending the University of Nebraska, graduating cum laude in 1967. During college Jan was active in many activities and organizations, including being selected into several honoraries. These included Alpha Lambda Delta, Phi Upsilon Omicron, Omicron Nu, including the selection and tapping into the very distinguished Black Mask Mortar Board Chapter. As a member of the Mortar Board, she was elected secretary. In 1967, Jan was named as a Distinguished Nebraska in her senior yearbook. During college she worked three years for UNL helping to conduct summer orientation programs for incoming freshman.

After graduation she taught Clothing and Design at Beatrice High School and served as a chaperon for the American Field Service Exchange Student Program. From Beatrice she moved to Grand Island and taught clothing, interior design and family personal relations at Grand Island High School.

On Dec. 30, 1968, she was united in marriage to Byron Kent Moore at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion. They were married over 49 years before Byron was taken into heaven by His Lord in 2018.

While in Grand Island, Jan left teaching and worked for ten years in supervisory and management positions for the Hovland Swanson Grand Island store.

Byron and Jan moved to Casper Wyo. in 1982, where he took over the principal's job at Natrona County High School. Jan worked as an interior designer for the House of Stewart for over 25 years. During this time, she achieved a professional certificate in the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID), Illuminating Engineers Society (I.E.S) and Interior Design Educators Council (I.D.E.C.).

Jan loved the mountain environment and was an avid skier. Using this skill, she served as a National Ski Patrol volunteer before working as a certified professional ski instructor. She became a Professional Ski Instructors of America (P.S.I.A.) member. She achieved a Level I certified instructor and an advanced children's national instructor. At Hogadon Basin Ski Area she was employed for ten years instructing children and people on skiing. During her life she attended many teaching and training clinics through the Northern Rocky Mountain Division.

Upon retirement in 2007, Jan and Byron returned to live in Grand Island. There she enjoyed spending time with family and friends, designing and sewing clothing, spending time with her companion cats along with being very active in Chapter EZ PEO and St. Stephens Church. Many of her clothing projects and flower arrangements were entered in the Hall County Fair and Nebraska State Fair where she won several grand prizes along with lots of purple and blue ribbons.

Jan traveled with her husband Byron on group tours and cruises traveling all over the world and many places in the US.

She is survived by her only brother, Lynn Kaufmann and his wife, Jane of Lincoln; niece, Beth Seikler and husband, Kevin of Kansas City; along with their children, Adalyn, Cohen, and Liam; and nephew, Brad Kaufmann and his two children, Natalie and Naomi, in Seattle, Wash.

Jan was preceded in death by her parents; all her aunts and uncles; and her husband, Byron.