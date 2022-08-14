xxxx xxxxx

George Mullen, 67

George Henry Mullen of Grand Island, passed away on June 16, 2021, in Omaha with family after losing his battle with cancer.

George was born on Jan. 10, 1954, to William and Rachel Mullen (Kangas). He was raised in Grand Island and graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1972.

George married Peggy Burritt in 1986. They had two children, Alex and Anna. After twenty years of marriage the couple went their separate ways.

George worked for many years as a Communication Technician for BTS in Grand Island.

In his spare time he enjoyed fishing and camping with his children, golfing and playing guitar with friends.

He is survived by his children, Alex and Anna; sister, Patricia (Patty) Harmon (Mullen); and many nieces and nephews.

George was preceded in death by his parents, William and Rachel Mullen; brothers, William (Bill), John; and sisters, Kathleen and Margaret.