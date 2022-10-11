xxxxx xxxxx

Robert ‘Bob' J Leslie, 78

SPALDING — Robert ‘Bob' J. Leslie, 78 of Spalding, passed away Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, Clarkson Hospital in Omaha.

Funeral services were held on Thursday, Sept. 22 at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Spalding.

Bob was born March 28, 1944, in Spalding to Harold and Hazel (Bourn) Leslie. He and Marilyn Rudloff were married in 1963.

He owned and operated Spalding Irrigation from 1982 and was very involved and supportive of the Spalding Community and St. Michael's Church.

Bob is survived by his wife: Marilyn of Spalding; 10 children, Shannon (Dave) Thome of Spalding, Rebecca Leslie of Rapid City, S.D., Joseph (Kandy) Leslie of Spalding, Sonja (Gary) Murphy of Norfolk, Paul Leslie of Spalding, Nicole Pritchard of Fremont, Joshua Leslie of Spalding, Amy (Greg) McKay of Spalding, Peter (Courtney) Leslie of Spalding, Tara (Dennis) Smydra of Norfolk; 31 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; sister: Harriet (Larry) Steenson of Wolbach; sisters-in-law, Roseann (Leo) Peterson of Plattsmouth, and Carol Holman of Lincoln.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Hazel Leslie; infant twin sons, Jesse and Jeremy Leslie; mother-in-law, Rose Rudloff; grandson, Shane Thome; sister, Janice (Leslie) Newton; son-in-law, Richard Pritchard; and brothers-in-law, Larry Rudloff, Joe Rudloff, Louis Rudloff;, and Paul Rudloff.