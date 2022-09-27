xxxxx xxxxxx

Evelyn ‘Maxine' Crouch

BROKEN BOW — Evelyn Maxine (Coffman) Crouch, known as Maxine, 95, of Broken Bow, formerly of the Ansley area passed away Sept. 24, 2022, at the Brookestone View in Broken Bow.

Funeral Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 30 at Govier Brothers Chapel in Broken Bow with Pastor Mel Shepherd officiating. Burial will be in the Ansley Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Ansley Fire and Rescue or the Ansley Cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29 with family greeting 5 to 7 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow. Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.govierbrothers.com.

Maxine is survived by sons, Bob (Brenda) of Ansley, Larry (Lori) of Lincoln, and Jim of Broken Bow; grandchildren, Eric Crouch and Brian Crouch; brother-in-law, Merle Crouch of Grand Island; many, many nieces, nephews, and their spouses and grandchildren in the Crouch, Coffman, and Rookstool families, and many friends.

Maxine was preceded in death by her parents, Oran and Maggie Coffman; husband, Harry; son, Ben; siblings, Claire (Helen), Lloyd (Lucy), Mae (Hubert), Chet (Dorothy), Omar (Geneva Jean), Rex (Francis) Dale (Clio) and Orel (Mary).

Thank you to all wonderful people associated with both Brookestone View and AseraCare Hospice.