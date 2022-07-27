xxxxx xxxxxx

Dennis Linke, 71
LINCOLN — Dennis Dwight Linke, 71, of Lincoln, passed away on July 22, 2022.
A Memorial Service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, July 30 at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel (3950 Hohensee Dr.) Family will greet friends 1 hour prior to the service. Livestream available at roperandsons.comivestream.
Memorials to the Happy Jack Chalk Mine Association, North Loup Volunteer Fire Department, Nebraska Humane Society, CP Youth, or Vision Builders c/o Christ Place Church.
He was born on Dec. 7, 1950, in Loup City to Herbert and Laurel (VanHoosen) Linke. Dennis graduated from Grand Island High School and participated in the 1969 Shrine Bowl. After high school, Dennis attended Wayne State College where he played football, and later continued his education with Doane while working full-time and raising a family, graduating with a degree in Industrial Management. He worked for many years at Goodyear, was a member of the United Rubber Workers Union, and was a community volunteer in North Loup. Dennis also participated in the Chalk Mine Tours. He was passionate about the sport of softball; he loved playing and watching his daughters and granddaughter play.
Family members include daughters, Katie Mlady and Kelli Linke; grandchildren, Grace and CeCe; former spouse, Carol Maasdam; sisters, Kristi (Jerry) Marshall and Kathy Kennedy.
Preceded in death by parents and sister, Diana Linke.