xxxxx xxxxxx

He was born on Dec. 7, 1950, in Loup City to Herbert and Laurel (VanHoosen) Linke. Dennis graduated from Grand Island High School and participated in the 1969 Shrine Bowl. After high school, Dennis attended Wayne State College where he played football, and later continued his education with Doane while working full-time and raising a family, graduating with a degree in Industrial Management. He worked for many years at Goodyear, was a member of the United Rubber Workers Union, and was a community volunteer in North Loup. Dennis also participated in the Chalk Mine Tours. He was passionate about the sport of softball; he loved playing and watching his daughters and granddaughter play.